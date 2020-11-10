Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Miss Mississippi Asya Branch Crowned Miss USA 2020

Fifty-one women from across the nation competed for the honor of Miss USA 2020 on Monday night. Find out who will follow reigning champ Cheslie Kryst below!

Asya Branch, Miss Mississippi USA 2020, Miss USA 2020, Evening GownsThe Miss Universe Organization

She's beauty and she's grace, and she's your new Miss United States

Miss Mississippi Asya Branch was crowned Miss USA 2020 during tonight's beauty pageant, which aired live on FYI from the iconic Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn.

Fifty-one women from across the nation competed for the honor, but the judges ultimately singled out Asya for her ambition, poise and winning attitude. Miss Idaho Kim Layne was named first runner-up, followed by Miss Oklahoma Mariah Jane Davis

Reigning champ Cheslie Kryst crowned her successor in a made-for-TV moment complete with plenty of tears and a Mouawad-designed crown decked out in diamonds, rubies, blue sapphires and tanzanite.

Asya wowed viewers with her thoughtful answer to a question about what must be done to unite our deeply divided nation. 

"I think this is an issue of trust," the 22-year-old shared. "We've lost trust in the systems that seem to keep our country running, from the media to business to our government. And it's all about restoring that trust and coming together and working together to heal and trust in these systems. If want to continue to be the greatest nation we're going to have to set a better example."

Miss USA 2020 Evening Gown Looks

She also advocated for gun reform, urging lawmakers to require prospective gun owners to "pass training and safety courses."

"I think it's important that we not ban guns because obviously people will find a way to get what they want anyways, but I think it's our second amendment right," Asya remarked. "We just need more safety surrounding that."

Tonight's Elvis Presley-themed finals included an evening gown and swimwear competition, as well as a Q&A segment. While competitors wore masks sporadically throughout the show, hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Allie LaForce ensured viewers at home that the women were regularly tested for COVID-19 and adhered to strict safety protocols. 

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Hawaii native Ki'ilani Arruda was crowned Miss Teen USA.

