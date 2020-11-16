Enjoy Ham Without the Hassle With King's Hawaiian's Thanksgiving Sandwiches

Not baking a ham this Thanksgiving? Then King's Hawaiian has the perfect recipe for you. Their mini baked ham sandwiches use shaved deli ham for all the holiday flavor without the hassle. Or, if you are in fact hamming it up this Thanksgiving, you can also easily use your leftovers to make this recipe the day after.

Be sure to check out this easy and delicious baked ham sandwich recipe below, and opt for a large 24-pack of King's Hawaiian rolls so that there's enough to go around! Your family will gobble these up in the blink of an eye.