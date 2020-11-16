Enjoy Ham Without the Hassle With King's Hawaiian's Thanksgiving Sandwiches

Not baking a ham this Thanksgiving? Then King's Hawaiian has the perfect recipe for you. Their mini baked ham sandwiches use shaved deli ham for all the holiday flavor without the hassle. Or, if you are in fact hamming it up this Thanksgiving, you can also easily use your leftovers to make this recipe the day after.
Be sure to check out this easy and delicious baked ham sandwich recipe below, and opt for a large 24-pack of King's Hawaiian rolls so that there's enough to go around! Your family will gobble these up in the blink of an eye.
Mini Baked Ham Sandwiches on King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Rolls
Ingredients
- 2 pounds deli ham, shaved
- 2 pounds Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
- 2 sticks of butter
- 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 teaspoons minced onion dried
- 1 24-pack King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls
Preparation
Step 1
Melt butter and mix in mustard, sauce and onion.
Step 2
Cut 24 pack in half to create two sets of 12 buns and place bottoms of each in two 9x13 in pans.
Step 3
Place ham and cheese evenly on both sets of bottom rolls, approximately 1 pound of ham and cheese on each bottom.
Step 4
Cover ham and cheese stacks with top half of rolls.
Step 5
Drizzle butter mixture over top of rolls, making sure onion is evenly distributed.
Step 6
Refrigerate overnight.
Step 7
Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes and, once finished, separate for serving.