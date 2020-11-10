Khloe Kardashian Can't Decide If She Wants to Reconcile With Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

Ready for a reconciliation?
In this clip from Thursday's season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian reveals her hesitation about reuniting with ex Tristan Thompson. This topic comes about as the Good American mogul confides in BFF Malika Haqq about her friendly relationship with Tristan amid quarantine.
"We're in a really good place," Khloe starts off. "He's been super helpful and, when I was isolated, he would help with so many responsibilities."
While the former flames have become good friends, Khloe can sense that her ex wants more.
"His energy is different," she continues. "He'll like touch my shoulders or something. I'm like, 'Ok, you're getting a little too touchy. He's like, 'I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I'm here for you.' Basically."
Upon hearing this, Malika declares, "He's still in love with you."
Although Khloe is aware of Tristan's feelings, she's cautious to rush a reconciliation.
"I feel a little more pressured. Even my family's like, 'So, are you guys sleeping together or not?' I'm like, 'No, we're not,'" Khloe sounds off. "He's never said, 'I need an answer.' But, I always feel like he needs an answer as to like what we are doing."
In a confessional, Khloe confirms that, while she does feel some pressure, her ex has never issued an ultimatum regarding their relationship.
"I just feel like it's been over a year since we broke up and, now that we're hanging out more, I can tell he's getting antsy," she relays to the KUWTK camera.
Continuing in her conversation with Malika, Khloe reveals she wishes that she had a "definitive answer on [her] end."
"I wish I either said, 'All these feelings for Tristan, I just am afraid' or 'Gosh, I don't have any feelings,'" the mother of one comments. "I don't even know how to get a feeling back. Any feeling."
Per Malika, Khloe may just be "scared" and "blocking out [her] feelings" in order to protect herself.
"I 100 percent have a block up, but who wouldn't?" Khloe says later on. "Every relationship I go in to, they're always disappointing and f--ked up. So, I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers."
Yet, Khloe hopes someone will care enough to "take those bricks down, brick by brick."
Here's looking at you, Tristan.
