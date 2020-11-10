Khloe Kardashian Can't Decide If She Wants to Reconcile With Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

Related : Khloe Kardashian Feels Pressure to Decide If She'll Take Tristan Back

Ready for a reconciliation?

In this clip from Thursday's season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian reveals her hesitation about reuniting with ex Tristan Thompson. This topic comes about as the Good American mogul confides in BFF Malika Haqq about her friendly relationship with Tristan amid quarantine.

"We're in a really good place," Khloe starts off. "He's been super helpful and, when I was isolated, he would help with so many responsibilities."

While the former flames have become good friends, Khloe can sense that her ex wants more.

"His energy is different," she continues. "He'll like touch my shoulders or something. I'm like, 'Ok, you're getting a little too touchy. He's like, 'I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I'm here for you.' Basically."

Upon hearing this, Malika declares, "He's still in love with you."

Although Khloe is aware of Tristan's feelings, she's cautious to rush a reconciliation.