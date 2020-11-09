Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye West for Causing Her Rift With the Kardashians

Larsa Pippen is speaking out about where she stands with the Kardashians for the first time publicly.
The 46-year-old star shared her take on why they drifted apart during the Nov. 9 episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast.
Earlier this year, fans noticed that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had unfollowed their longtime friend and that Larsa had unfollowed them as well.
While Larsa admitted she and Kim "clearly have a different type of relationship" than they did in the past, the former Real Housewives star claimed she couldn't pinpoint an incident that caused the rift. Larsa did, however, seem to suggest that Kanye West played a role.
"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," she said. "So, I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."
Despite Larsa's side of the story, a source close to Kim and her family painted an entirely different, less dramatic picture of what really went down.
The insider told E! News in July, "Kim started actually unfollowing Larsa [at the] end of last year but did so very quietly." In fact, the insider said Kim unfollowed "everyone all together" because "there were a lot of random accounts and she wanted to reset it just to her family and childhood friends."
"For Kim's own mental health she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed," the source continued. "There are a lot of people she is still friends with who she doesn't follow on social media."
When asked if she's reached out to Kim recently, Larsa said she had "a little bit." But according to Larsa, she's completely comfortable distancing herself from the family if it means saving Kim and Kanye from any "trouble."
"If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person," she said. "I've got my own s--t. I don't want to be, like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I'm not in the picture and just see what happens."
In fact, she claimed she didn't "feel any type of way" when Kim unfollowed her on social media. "I just kind of felt, like, do what's best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We've been through everything together. I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship. We're like sisters. We're family," she added. "But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?"
As for what led to Kim unfollowing Larsa, the source previously shared with E! News, "there was no specific event that caused her to unfollow Larsa" and that "there are no bad feelings at all," noting "the friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens."
Elsewhere in Larsa's tell-all interview, she even alleged she used to take Kanye's calls "when he wanted to rant" and claimed she "was his go-to person to call when he wasn't happy with X, Y and Z."
According to Larsa, she blocked the rapper because she "just couldn't bear taking his calls anymore." At that point Larsa said Kanye turned her close friends against her.
"He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking that, like, I don't even know what," she said when asked why Kourtney and Khloe also cut ties on Instagram. "I don't even know."
In addition to speaking about the Kardashians, Larsa addressed rumors about Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson. For instance, she denied hitting on Travis at a club, stating "that never happened," and claimed she "kind of was seeing Tristan before Khloe."
"I was seeing him," she recalled. "I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. And then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don't even care… I'm the type of person I don't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never, like, put a leash on a man. I don't do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I'm great by myself."
However, she wished nothing but the best for True Thompson's parents, noting she thinks it's great "they're trying to work on their relationship" and that she's "really proud of them." "I mean, I love them together," Larsa said. "I feel like they have a beautiful baby together and they need to work it out. If they love each other, then god bless. I think when you have a family with someone it's really hard to, like, break up. You do everything in order to keep, you know, your kid's home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out."
Our source also denied Tristan's involvement in Larsa's rift with the Kardashians, stating, "There is zero drama and nothing inappropriate ever happened between Kanye and Larsa—or Larsa and Tristan."
"Kim is focused on matters at home—getting Kanye healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her three businesses," the insider added. "Larsa is newly single with her kids who are all now older and busy with her new fitness line. They are just in a different place in their lives and are not as close as they used to be but have no ill fillings at all and still stay in touch."
E! News has reached out to Kim and Kanye's reps but has not received any comment.