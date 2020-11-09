Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of CMA Awards

Related : Does Tyler Hubbard Know if He's Having a Boy or Girl?

Tyler Hubbard is looking on the bright side amid a coronavirus diagnosis.

A famous half of the country duo Florida Georgia Line, Tyler revealed to fans on Monday, Nov. 9, that he has coronavirus—or as he put it, "got the Rona." The 33-year-old dad of three—who recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Hayley Hubbard—also shared that he is asymptomatic.

"Quarantining on bus," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Miss my family." Fortunately, he's passing the time doing something he loves: "Writing songs," the musician noted. "Thankful."

Less than two months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, his family grew with the arrival of their newest baby, named Atlas Roy Hubbard. However, on Sunday, Nov. 8, the performer revealed to his Instagram followers that his tour bus was parked in his driveway. As he asked fans at the time, "Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?"