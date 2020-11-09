Gigi Hadid Is in Full Mommy Mode in New Selfie With Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid is shining bright in motherhood.
On Sunday, Nov. 8, the model, 25, took to her Instagram Story to give fans a glimpse of her baby girl. In the photo, the new mom is holding her babe—whose name has yet to be revealed—as she climbed over Gigi's shoulder. She captioned the yellow-hued pic, "she burps sunshine" followed by a winking emoji and smiling emoji.
This is Gigi's first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27. The couple first announced they were expecting back in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the following months and after the baby's birth on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the new parents have been extremely private about revealing images of their baby.
The newborn was first introduced to the world on Halloween in a festive family photo posted on Instagram. In the firs-ever family pic from Saturday, Oct. 31, Gigi dressed as the video game Metroid's Samus Aran, Zayn as a member of the Slytherin house from Harry Potter and the baby in full-on Hulk attire. Similar to the more recent photo of the baby, her face was covered.
To further guarantee their privacy, the threesome took to Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania to minimize prying eyes.
"They feel peaceful staying there for now," an insider told E! News. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."
Grandma Yolanda also posted a discreet photo of the baby on Instagram back in October. Under a pic of the newborn's tiny hand, she wrote, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."