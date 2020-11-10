A Social Media Influencer Gets Her Fat Frozen on Dr. 90210

Related : Dr. Killeen Gets Rid of "Vagina Neck" With Micro-Needling

Brrrning fat has never been so easy!

Sepi, a self-described social media influencer from—you guessed it—Los Angeles, paid a visit to Dr. Kelly Killeen on tonight's all-new Dr. 90210, and by the time she left what was supposed to be just a simple consultation, she had undergone a procedure that pledged to get rid of fat in a matter of minutes.

But let's start at the beginning! Prior to the appointment, Sepi explained that she was looking to get rid of fat in one particular area of her body: her back.

"I have something that I've always been super self-conscious of. I have a little bit of these back fat rolls that I just can't get rid of," she told the Dr. 90210 cameras. "I work out a lot and I eat somewhat healthy; They just don't go away no matter what I do."

Recently engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle, Sepi was more determined than ever to find a solution. Luckily, she already knew Dr. Killeen, since she had been to her office for Botox a few times.