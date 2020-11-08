Princess Diana's Brother Shares Rare Childhood Photo of Late Royal

Two decades after Princess Diana's death, her younger brother Charles Spencer has shared a rare photo of the late royal.
In the childhood photo, which Charles, a British nobleman, author and journalist posted to Twitter on Nov. 7, he and his sister stand outside against a rose shrub backdrop with Diana's arm over her younger brother.
Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981. The couple, who divorced in 1996, shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Though heavily scrutinized by the media and often at odds with the traditions of the royal family, Lady Di was beloved by the public and applauded for her activism, which included work with AIDS initiatives. In August 1997 Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, leading to massive mourning around the globe.
In August, Prince William and Prince Harry revealed how they planned to honor their mother with a statue at Kensington Palace for what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021.
"The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," the joint statement from the royals read. "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."
Princess Diana's story will be told in season four of Netflix's The Crown, which debuts Nov. 15 and features Emma Corrin as a young version of the future royal as she begins a romance with Prince Charles. The upcoming season, per the official Netflix description, shows how "Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people," yet "behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."
Widows actress Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana for the show's final two seasons, which will explore the aftermath of the princess's death.