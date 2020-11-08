Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth Cozy Up as They Celebrate Luke Hemsworth's Birthday

Related : 5 Reasons Why Liam Hemsworth Is Smitten With GF Gabriella Brooks

Daisy and Gatsby, is that you? Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked extra cozy as they transported from 2020 to 1920.

On Nov. 7, Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of his family dressed to the nines in Roaring '20s attire to celebrate brother Luke Hemsworth's 40th birthday.

In addition to Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, the brothers' parents, Chris' wife Elsa Pataky, Luke's wife Samantha Hemsworth and Liam's girlfriend Gabriella were in attendance. The Hunger Games alum and his model girlfriend looked particularly cozy in the group shot, as Liam pulled Gabriella in tight for the pic.

Chris wrote in the caption of the pics, "Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !!"

Samantha also shared pics from the festivities on Instagram, writing, "My favourite person in the world @hemsworthluke plus a couple of other bloody legends." Gabriella can be seen in the photos wearing a black flapper-style dress, sans Liam.

Liam and Gabriella have been together for nearly a year. The couple was initially spotted kissing on the beach in January in Byron Bay, Australia. Soon after, they were seen getting lunch with Liam's parents.