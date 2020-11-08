Dave Chappelle Returns to SNL and Urges Post-2020 Election Forgiveness in Uncensored Monologue

Related : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Dave Chappelle is urging Americans to forgive each other.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the day Joe Biden secured his victory in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, the comedian returned to host SNL, four years after he hosted the series following the previous election. In an uncensored, political monologue, Chappelle spoke about American racism, overcoming hatred and expressing empathy.

"I would implore everybody who's celebrating today to remember it's good to be a humble winner," he said. "Remember when I was here four years ago? Remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country right now still feels that way. Please remember that. Remember that for the first time in the history of America, the life expectancy of white people is dropping, because of heroin, because of suicide. All these white people out there that feel that anguish, that pain, they're mad because they think nobody cares? Maybe they don't. But lemme tell you something. I know how that feels. I promise you, I know how that feels."