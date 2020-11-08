Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share a Sweet Birthday Tribute to Their Daughter Kaavia

It's one unforgettable day for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Like many in America, the longtime couple celebrated the 2020 election after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

However, the presidential election wasn't the only thing Gabrielle and Dwyane raved about on Saturday, Nov. 7. The dynamic duo shared a sweet tribute to their daughter Kaavia James, who turned 2 years old.

"The light of our lives," the actress captioned her Instagram post. "The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose."

She closed, "Happy Birthday babygirl."

The former NBA player expressed the same sentiments as his wife, writing, "November 7th was always a special day in my life because it's my Mothers [sic] birthday but now it's times that special. Happy 2nd Birthday to my BOSS @kaaviajames."