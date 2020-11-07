Jennifer Lawrence Dances in Boston to Celebrate Joe Biden's Win in 2020 Election in Rare Video

Related : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out of the social media shadows to share her thoughts and moves with the world after Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

Like millions of people nationwide, including celebs, the notoriously private actress couldn't contain her excitement. In fact, Lawrence, 30, was so thrilled that she ran up and down a residential sidewalk in Boston, cheering, and did a happy dance, whipping her hair back and forth. While the street was mostly empty, a few other pedestrians and cars could be seen at a distance, as multiple cheers were heard around the Oscar winner.

The Hunger Games star, who wore a leopard-print face mask, posted a video on her Twitter page of herself celebrating after the announcement of Biden's victory. It marked the first image of herself the actress has ever shared publicly on social media. She wrote, "Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty."

Lawrence's next film, Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, is set to begin filming soon in Boston.