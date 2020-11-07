These Heartwarming Celebrations of Joe Biden's Presidential Win Will Make You Smile

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

It's a big day for Joe Biden, and it's sparking a lot of joy for the people who voted him into office.

After much uncertainty as votes continued to come in days after the commencement of the election on Nov. 3, the former Vice President surpassed 270 votes in the electoral college on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to NBC News. He unseated businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump as commander in chief and will become the 46th President of the United States when inaugurated in January 2021. With Biden comes running mate and California senator Kamala Harris, who will be the nation's first Black and South Asian American woman vice president in a historic win.

Stars who have long supported Biden's run for office, like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, John Legend and Viola Davis, celebrated the big win on social media. Fans alike were thrilled to see Biden step into the role after four years of controversy under the former reality star. Here are some of the most heartwarming posts about Biden and Harris' major achievement.