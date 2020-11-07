Lady Gaga Gets Emotional After Joe Biden Wins Presidency: "This Is a Very Special Day"

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Lady Gaga has a million reasons to celebrate the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, NBC News projected Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States with Kamala Harris making history as the first Black and South Asian American to hold the Vice President title.

Following the news, Lady Gaga took to Instagram and shared a series of moving videos with her millions of followers.

"I hope you're all celebrating," she began. "I hope all the women in this country know that there is a real reckoning and a real change. I hope the people who have been oppressed by power... I hope that you know your voices are heard."

"I'm just honestly kind of speechless," she continued, holding back the tears. "This is a very special day. It's a day where a lot of people... have felt like we were living in a state of terror and aggression all the time and it's over. You can feel warm now."