DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Responds to Wife's Cheating Allegations and Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors

Related : Chrishell Stause Never Felt More Alive After "DWTS"

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko says his relationship with dance partner Chrishell Stause was and is platonic, following romance rumors about them and allegations of infidelity made by his estranged wife Elena Samodanova.

On Saturday, Savchenko said in a statement to E! News on Saturday, Nov. 7, "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."

"It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private," he continued. "I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Hours before the dance pro issued his statement and a day after the formerly married couple separately announced their split, People magazine reported that Samodanova, 37, claimed that Savchenko, 37, had recently been cheating on her. Fans have speculated that he and Stause, 39, were more than just friends, an allegation the Selling Sunset star has denied.