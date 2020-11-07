2020 ElectionBachelor NationAl RokerFall TVPhotosVideos

Malcolm In the Middle’s Christopher Masterson Expecting His First Baby With Yolanda Pecoraro

Malcolm In the Middle actor Christopher Masterson has a baby on the way with his wife of one year, Yolanda Pecoraro Masterson. See her pregnancy announcement below.

Christopher Masterson will soon have a child of his own to tell him, "You're not the boss of me now." The Malcolm in the Middle star is expecting his first baby with wife Yolanda Pecoraro Masterson

The Graceland actress shared the joyous news on Friday, Nov. 6, by posting pictures of herself on the beach, cradling her baby bump. Wearing a Yankees hat and an off-the-shoulder bikini, Yolanda revealed "Baby Masterson" is on the way. That is to say, Francis is going to be a dad!

Dumplin' actress Georgie Flores wished the couple well, writing on Insta, "There aren't enough hearts to express my excitement!!!! But here's a few anyways" with tons of heart emojis. 

Yolanda also shared an outtake from her pregnancy beach photoshoot on her Instagram Story, this time in a one-piece lavender cutout, and she added three heart emojis. It's unclear where the couple was celebrating their mini babymoon, but Chris has been out in nature during the pandemic when he visited California's Eldorado National Forest in August. 

The pair love to travel, as Chris has shared pics of his trips to Amsterdam, Italy, Mexico, Utah and Montana in the past few years.

In 2019, Yolanda married into the Masterson fam, which includes Chris' brother Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips. That means Danny's 6-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson, will be getting a new cousin in just a few months.

Chris joins several other stars that are growing their families during the pandemic as well. From Gigi Hadid to Mandy Moore, Hollywood is obviously experiencing a baby boom in quarantine. 

Also during quarantine, Chris chatted with the cast of Malcolm in the Middle for its 20th anniversary reunion, virtually of course. It benefited Healing California, which provides health care to people in need. 

Below, take a look at what else the Malcolm in the Middle actors have been up to since the show first aired in 2000.

Frankie Muniz

After rocketing to mega-fame as kid genius Malcolm, Muniz was one of young Hollywood's most sought-after (and highest-paid) teen actors, starring in hit films like Big Fat Liar and Agent Cody Banks

But shortly after Malcolm's long run ending in 2006, Muniz, now 34, revealed, "Growing up has never scared me until last year. I started thinking about getting older, being an adult, and it scared me. Hopefully things will work out in my career. If they don't, then it was never meant to be."

He would ultimately end up leaving acting to pursue a career as a professional race car driver, and in 2017, he came in third on Dancing With the Stars, later going on to serve as the host hf the ABC hit's spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. During his run on DWTS, Muniz revealed his struggles with memory loss, admitting he can't remember his time on the longrunning sitcom. 

In 2018, Muniz got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price. The two started their own olive oil company. They are now married and expecting a baby boy.

Bryan Cranston

Before he was the one who knocks on Breaking Bad, Cranston's breakout performance was as Hal Wilkerson, the patriarch of the family, earning three Emmy nominations during the show's six-year run. 

Of course, Cranston went on to deliver one of TV's most iconic performances, playing science teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White, on one of TV's most iconic series, Breaking Bad, for five years. He won four Emmys during his run as TV's ultimate anti-hero, forging a close bond with his co-star Aaron Paul. In 2019, the friends teamed up to release their own artesanal mezcal, disappointing fans hoping for a Breaking Bad revival. (Hey, at least he made a cameo in El Camino, Netflix's Breaking Bad sequel film?)

Following those impressive runs, Cranston continued to earn critical acclaim for his work in films such as Trumbo (which earned him his first Oscar nom) and Isle of Dogs, as well as the HBO TV movie All the Way, with his portrayal of president Lyndon B. Johnson earning him a SAG Award. Before it hit the small screen, All the Way had a beloved run on Broadway, with Cranston winning a Tony for his work on the stage. He won a Tony again 2019 for his return to the stage in Network

But in 2016, Cranston told E! News he was hoping a Malcolm in the Middle revival would eventually happen, saying, "I sure hope so...I really do, for no other reason than that I miss those people like crazy and I stay in touch with them. The boys are doing great and Jane is doing wonderfully and I'd love to."

Jane Kaczmarek

During her celebrated run as Lois, the sole female in the Wilkerson, Kaczmarek earned seven Emmy nominations, setting a record for the most nominations in the same category without ever winning.

After Malcolm ended its run in 2006, she starred in several short-lived series, including Help Me Help You, Whitney and Raising the Bar. She also made guest appearances on hit shows like Law & Order: SVU, The Comeback, The Big Bang Theory and The Middle. Most recently, she guested on This Is Us.

And Malcolm fans received an unexpected surprise via the Breaking Bad DVD set, which included an alternate ending that revealed that the AMC hit drama's run was really Hal (Cranston) having a nightmare, waking up in bed next to Lois. 

Christopher Masterson

While he played the oldest brother/delinquent Francis on Malcolm, Masterson is the younger brother of That '70s Show star Danny Masterson and he dated his brother's co-star Laura Prepon for seven years, ultimately splitting in 2007. 

During his run on the show, Masterson starred in films such as Scary Movie 2 and Wuthering Heights, and he was reportedly considered for the role of Will Turner in the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, with Orlando Bloom going on to land the major part. He last appeared in two episodes of the SyFy series Haven in 2014 before making his DJ career his full-time hustle, performing as DJ Chris Kennedy.

He married actress Yolanda Pecoraro in 2019. She announced her pregnancy in November. 

Justin Berfield

Oh, Reese. After playing the impulsive second brother for over 150 episodes, Berfield, now 34, shifted his attention toward producing, going on to co-found Virgin Produced, Virgin's entertainment production company. Per Instagram, he's an avid fisher. 

And how's this for a humble brag? He recently tweeted, "Beyoncé once told me I had beautiful eyes. True story." Another fun fact: He briefly owned the home that Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson lived in on Newylweds after their split. 

Erik Per Sullivan

The youngest of the brothers before baby Jamie came along, Sullivan played Dewey for all 151 episodes. 

Now 29, Sullivan retired from acting in 2010, last appearing in Twelve opposite 50 Cent, Chace Crawford and Emma Roberts. 

Catherine Lloyd Burns

After playing Malcolm's adoring teacher Caroline Miller in the first two seasons as a main cast member, Burns released her first book, It Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks, in 2007, and went on to appear in several episodes of TBS' Search Party.

