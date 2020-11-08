My Music Moments: Shea Diamond Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

The song/album that makes me think of falling in love: The ultimate song for love in my book is "Loving You" by the incredible singing styles of Minnie Riperton. This song expresses the genuine reason you love someone, it expresses the lengths in which you will go to show that love. Then there is also the innocence of the singing you would do when you're in love with someone and nothing else in the world matters. So you just start singing to yourself, "la la la la, la la la la, la la la la la la la la la la, do do do, do do ah" (only in the voice of Minnie Riperton).

The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: I would have to say the song that I turn on when I'm at my lowest is "I Am Her" by Shea Diamond. With over 30 trans women killed in 2020, Black trans women are rarely treated like the beautiful women they are and they are not told that they are enough. "I Am Her" is a song that empowers me, reminding me that no matter what happens in this life, we will always be reminded of the greatness that we can bring to the music world, as well as the message of hope that we can and will be respected and protected in this world. We are Her.

The song/album I hope I never hear again: Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." I used to love this song. I think this song played more than any other song. Somehow, looking back on all that ice that was stated in the song and the fact it made us all do the running man to the first rapping white man, listening to this song in 2020 just doesn't seem cool at all! I think Vanilla Ice may feel the same way about the song.