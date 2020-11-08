Dr. Lee Wants to Give a Domestic Violence Survivor Her Confidence Back on Dr. 90210

Related : Domestic Violence Survivor Wants Freedom From 6 Cysts

Long overdue freedom.

As viewers of the E! show have come to learn, Dr. 90210 is more than skin deep—the all-female plastic surgeons aim to leave their patients looking and feeling good. But on Monday's all-new episode, the latter has never been more important for Dr. Michelle Lee to achieve.

The above sneak peek clip, in which Dr. Lee is introduced to Sherry, who's traveled all the way Texas to seek treatment for the numerous cysts she has on the back of her head, makes it clear why.

"When I was very young, I was in a bad relationship and he would not hit my face," Sherry tells Dr. Lee. "He would punch my head and I would have knots on my head. I remember them."

While she notes that the cysts she has now "didn't manifest 'til a few years later," she doesn't know what else could've caused them.