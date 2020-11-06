The First Photos From the Gossip Girl Set Are Here

The new Gossip Girl is officially underway.

The first photos from the set have arrived and while they don't spill too much, they do give us a glimpse at the fashion to come. The photos show actors Whitney Peak and Eli Brown exiting a building. Peak is wearing a shiny long-sleeved dress that is apparently not quite warm enough for the chilly NYC air, because Brown offers her his coat.

Another photo, presumably from when the cameras were not rolling, shows the two stars wearing face masks.

Peak and Brown were announced as cast members alongside Emily Alyn Lind, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay in March, but only Lind has a character name so far. She'll play Audrey, a teen who has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there. Deadline reported that Peak and Brown are both part of the "leading trio" with Lind.

The Gossip Girl revival (don't call it a reboot) was originally supposed to premiere in 2020 but faced delays when the coronavirus pandemic shut down nearly all productions.