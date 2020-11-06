Matthew Broderick Opens Up About Married Life With "Best Friend" Sarah Jessica Parker

Related : Sarah Jessica Parker on Secrets to a Successful Marriage

When it comes to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's successful marriage, there's no Hocus Pocus about it.

Since getting married 23 years ago, the actors have lived a drama-free life together, an achievement that Matthew says is "insane," adding, "I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."

As "insane" as it is though, he tells SiriusXM Radio Andy's Bruce Bozzi that there's no real key to a successful relationship, as far as he's aware. He simply says, "She's my best friend."

"I don't know the, the, the secret at all, but I'm very grateful and I love her and, it's amazing," the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star shares, before marveling over his son, James Wilkie Broderick, turning 18 this year. "I can't believe my son's 18."

The family has celebrated quite a few milestones this year, including James' first time voting. Matthew and Sarah were present when their son cast his ballot in New York City this Tuesday, which the Sex and the City star was pictured celebrating.