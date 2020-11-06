The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Miley Cyrus and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Well, here we are, music lovers. Another week down.
While all eyes have understandably been glued to the news, anxiously awaiting the results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, it's been business as usual for the music industry. And that means there are plenty of new releases to wade through.
If you find yourself needing a break from the coverage and just want to get lost in a few good tunes, we've got you covered.
Your playlist for the weekend of Nov. 6-8 has arrived. Enjoy!
Maluma & The Weeknd — "Hawái Remix"
The "Blinding Lights" singer hops aboard this remix of the Colombian superstar's latest hit, turning it into even more of a brooding bop in the process.
Miley Cyrus feat. Stevie Nicks — "Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)"
Miley heard our comparisons of her latest single to the Fleetwood Mac icon's solo hit "Edge of Seventeen" and did us one better, tapping Stevie herself to come aboard this remix that's more a mash-up of both tracks. Hearing these two harmonize on each other's lyrics is exactly what we all needed after this year of a week.
Kylie Minogue — "Real Groove"
Kylie's new album DISCO caps off a year that's seen a resurgence of the glittering genre, serving as an ecstatic celebration of the dance floor. The LP couldn't have come at a more appropriate time, a pick-me-up when we all needed it most. This standout track simply radiates warmth. It may be a while longer before we're able to get lost in the groove together in person, but until then, we have Kylie to keep us company.
Bree Runway feat Missy Elliott — "ATM"
No big deal, just one of the most exciting new voices to straddle the worlds of pop and rap getting a co-sign from the GOAT. This collab off the U.K. upstart's debut mixtape, 2000AND4EVA, is pure fire.
Little Mix — "Confetti"
This title track off the girl group's sixth studio album is a slick piece of pure pop, absolutely dripping with swag.
Joy Oladokun — "look up"
The singer-songwriter returns with a stunning song about the capacity for resilience amid strife. Singing over a moving piano and guitar production, Joy offers a powerful reminder to just hold on.
Paloma Mami — "For Ya"
While the rising Chilean-American star continues working on a highly anticipated debut album, she's dropped this sultry bilingual steamer sure to amp up the hype. This one's meant for late night listens.
Faouzia feat. John Legend — "Minefields"
Not only did the rising singer-songwriter land an incredible duet partner on this gorgeous ballad, she also scored a high-profile collaborator on the instrumental. That's none other than Charlie Puth on the piano.
Brittany Howard — "You'll Never Walk Alone"
The Alabama Shakes frontwoman delivers an impassioned performance on this cover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein composition, first heard in the musical Carousel. It may be for a Johnnie Walker ad campaign, but it's just the message we all need to hear right about now.
Bonus Tracks:
Dance it out. After this week, we've all earned it.
Jayda G — "Are You Down (Kootenay Klub Mix)"
Armin van Buuren feat. Duncan Laurence — "Feel Something"
Oliver Heldens & Party Pupils feat. MAX — "Set Me Free"
RAYE — "Love of Your Life"
Happy listening!