Khloe Kardashian's Pregnant BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray Hospitalized for Pre-Term Labor Scare

Khadijah Haqq McCray is giving fans an update on her pregnancy.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the pregnant mother of three took to Instagram to inform her followers she had a "pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized." The 37-year-old explained she didn't share the news right away because "the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy." Now, she's home on bedrest, as she wrote, "feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors."

"Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares," she wrote alongside a photo of herself appearing to lie in a hospital bed. "I know I'm not alone, I just know it's not easy to talk about for so many reasons."

However, with the support of family and friends, Khloe Kardashian's BFF was able to start a dialogue with her followers. "I figured what better time than now?" she continued. "I'm in bed and I can only imagine there's a mom or two in the same position. (Or for other reasons) Let's be there for each other!" When one follower said they were also in bed, Khadijah replied, "Kick your feet up love I'm with ya." And after another shared their experience going into labor earlier, the reality star thanked her for her candor: "I feel inspired."