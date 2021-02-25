Behold, All of the Celebs That Are the Same Age as Baby Yoda

Watch : Baby Yoda - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Almost one year later and we're still obsessed with Baby Yoda.

Expectations (and stakes) were high when The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ back in 2019, with the live-action Star Wars series starring Pedro Pascal as a lone bounty hunter shrouded in mystery. By episode's end, however, it was clear that not just a hit TV show but a star was born. No, we're not talking about Pascal's Mando, though we do love him. Of course, we are talking about The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

He was tiny. He was cute. He was a bit of a rascal. he ate frogs. He adorably sipped soup. The Internet was in love—and so was the HFPA, with The Mandalorian earning a Best Drama nomination at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Oh, and then we learned he's actually 50 years old.

Sure, his species ages much slower (which, like, jealous), but it was still hard to watch this cutie and realize you are cooing over what is, essentially, a middle-age man in human years. And, being the pop culture-obsessed fans we are, we got to wondering which celebrities would be considered Baby Yoda's contemporaries in Hollywood.