Clare Crawley’s Ex-Fiancé Reacts to Her Engagement to Dale Moss

There are wedding bells in the future for Clare Crawley, but this isn't her first rodeo.

The Bachelorette star just got engaged to contestant Dale Moss after a quick four episodes. However, fans will remember she was previously engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard, although he wasn't mentioned on the recent season 16 premiere. So is there any beef between Clare and Benoit?

The Montreal-based star reacted to the news about Clare and Dale's highly-anticipated engagement, after it was revealed on Thursday's explosive episode.

Benoit wrote on his Instagram Story, "Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you." He tagged both Clare and Dale when congratulating the couple.

The 33-year-old also commented on Clare's proposal pic and reiterated, "You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two."

So there are definitely no hard feelings on his end. Benoit originally met Clare on The Bachelor Winter Games (which aired in 2018), and, after they split, he wished her well at the start of her new journey in March.