Why Miley Cyrus Says She "Didn't Spend Too Much Crying" Over Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball, and she isn't crying over the pieces left behind. The "Malibu" singer opened up about how she has been coping with "trauma" since her divorce from Liam Hemsworth was finalized in December 2019.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Cyrus spoke on the Scandanavian talk show Skavlan about her secret "tool" to handling the heartbreak.

She said, "I've gone through a lot of kind of trauma and loss in the last couple years. I had a house fire in Malibu, where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma who I was super close with, I lost."

Cyrus continued, "In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn't going to change it. I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."