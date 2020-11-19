Bethenny Frankel's Holiday Gift Guide Will Win Over Your Girlfriends

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Deck the halls with B!
The holiday season is officially here and Bethenny Frankel is ready to celebrate with the ones she loves.
"We love the holidays and go all out at our house," the Just B podcast host exclusively shared with E! News. "Pulling down the boxes of decorations from the basement shelves is this huge moment in our season. My daughter and I both put on Santa outfits and we transform the house with wreaths, trees and decorations."
The next few weeks will also be all about shopping and finding the perfect gift. Whether you're looking for a tasty snack or fashionable outfit, the philanthropist and entrepreneur has some suggestions below. And just remember elves: Enjoy the season!
"Being able to spend as much time with my daughter as I have in the last six months has been an incredible, priceless gift," Bethenny shared. "And during the holidays we love to go ice skating....ice skating and hot chocolate...that's a perfect memory to create."
Turtleneck Dog Sweater
"This adorable turtleneck dog sweater is Biggy & Smallz approved! It's available in three sizes (small, medium & large) so all the fur babies in your life can stay warm this winter. If you're into twinning with your pup, the sweater is available in the same three colors (black, cypress & gray) as our marled yarn pom pom hat!"
Marled Yarn Pom Pom Hat
"I love this marled yarn pom pom hat! It's the perfect cold weather accessory for early morning dog walking, hiding bed-head in the car line at school—or simply adding a little warmth to your girls-night-out (or girls-night-in) look! These classic neutrals pair well with nearly everything, so the recipient of this gift won't be disappointed."
Skinnygirl Sugar Free Preserves, Raspberry Bellini
"I've been using the preserves to make incredible shortbread jam print cookies and raspberry crumble bars. Not just for my morning bagel, the preserves have become a staple in my baking pantry."
Celeste Crystal Stripe Straight Jean
"Our jeans are designed by women, for women, so they are perfectly fit for all of us, no matter your size. Skinnygirl is about bringing out the best in all women and of all shapes and sizes. These jeans are a confidence booster gift to yourself."
Americano Coffee
Need something to warm you up this winter? Add a little kick to your regular cup of joe with the big, bold dark roast flavors and full body of the Skinnygirl Americano. Coming in a pack of 24, these convenient cups are perfect for a fresh brew every time!
Shine Pullover Sweater
"As we may find ourselves spending a little extra time at home this holiday season, this pull-over sweater is a must-have! It pairs well with everything from your comfy leggings to your favorite jeans and everything in between. This is a great gift for the woman in your life who appreciates style AND comfort."
Butter & Sea Salt Popcorn
"At our house we leave a bag of microwave popcorn out for Santa. And he leaves us a note saying what a nice break it is from all the cookies at other houses. Even Santa Claus is a Skinnygirl!"
Colorblock Faux Fur Zip Jacket
"This colorblock faux fur zip jacket has been a staple in my wardrobe for the last several weeks. It's a great transitional piece that can be worn as a jacket in the damp fall temperatures or under a jacket in the frigid winter months. Either way, this jacket is great for your girlfriend who loves a cozy statement piece!"
Skinnygirl Variety Pack Salad Dressing
Full of flavor and none of the calories, these low carb, fat free and sugar free salad dressings are perfect to add some fun tang and that extra something to your next healthy meal!
Set your DVRs! Bethenny is set to appear on HSN this Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. EST.