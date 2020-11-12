Nikki Bella Gives Artem Chigvintsev Scary News About Baby Matteo's Heart

Afraid of the unknown.
Tonight's season 6 premiere of Total Bellas is shaping up to be an emotional one. As previous sneak peeks have shown, the Bella Twins are trying to finish writing their joint memoir, come to terms with their mother's recent medical diagnosis and prepare to welcome their baby boys, all while living through a global pandemic.
Unfortunately for Nikki Bella, that's not all.
In the above preview of this week's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki, who just got back from a doctor's appointment, tells her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev that she "didn't get good news about Matteo's heart."
"Are you serious?" Artem responds.
Nikki then explains that the check-up was initially "going great," but before she could leave, someone came back into the exam room to deliver some upsetting news about her son.
"She's like, 'So, he has a speck on his heart. Has anyone talked to you about that?'" Nikki recalls.
The former WWE star doesn't go into detail, but she does reflect on the news in a confessional.
"When the nurse told me that there was something wrong with my baby's heart, like, the rush feeling that I got through my body was just...I was devastated," Nikki tells the Total Bellas cameras. "Because you feel so helpless."
Back with Artem, Nikki wonders if she's somehow to blame.
"I have a minor heart murmur that I was told I don't have to worry about until I'm older," she tells him. "Maybe I passed that on? It's hard for me as the mom not to make it feel like it's my fault."
However, Artem reassures her that's not the case: "It's not like you could've done anything else."
Still, Nikki can't help but speculate: "What does this speck mean? Is it something that's gonna go away? Is it permanent? What is it?"
"In my heart, like in my gut, I know this isn't good," she adds. "And it's just scary."
