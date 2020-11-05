Nick and Joe Jonas' Birthday Tributes to Kevin Jonas Will Have You "Burnin' Up"

We're a "sucker" for a good birthday message.
Kevin Jonas turned 33 years old on Thursday, Nov. 5 and received some love from his fellow JoBros. Joe Jonas, for instance, wished him a happy birthday and wrote, "love you like a brother," which received some laughs in the comments section considering, well, they are brothers.
"Miss you mate!" he wrote alongside a throwback photo of the duo. "Can't wait to hang when it's time! P.S. I can't tell if that's a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth."
Nick Jonas published a celebratory post, as well. "Happy birthday big bro," he added. "I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas."
Of course, their younger brother, Frankie Jonas, sent along his kind words, too. "Love you dude," he wrote. "Happy birthday @kevinjonas you're such an inspiring father and brother. I'm so grateful for how close we've gotten. I can't wait for all the blessings in your future."
However, they weren't the only family members to mark the milestone. Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick, did so, as well. "Happy birthday to this rad dad," the actress wrote alongside a photo of Kevin with his two daughters Valentina and Alena, who he shares with wife Danielle Jonas. "Lots of love! @kevinjonas."
Kevin has certainly had a lot to celebrate lately.
Just last week, the Jonas Brothers received two American Music Award nominations. They also won three Billboard Music Awards in mid-October.
But that's not all. They also recently released their new holiday song "I Need You Christmas."