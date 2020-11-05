Joe Manganiello's Latest Mohawk Is a Hair Transformation You Have to See to Believe

Related : Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

New month, new ‘do.

Joe Manganiello surprised fans when he headed to the gym on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Before breaking a sweat, the Magic Mike star wanted to debut his brand-new blue Mohawk style.

"Time to go to work," he wrote on Instagram before training with Evolution 3:59 in a Death Saves tank-top.

While it's unclear who deserves credit for creating the perfect blue color, Joe's new hairstyle comes ahead of his role as Deathstroke in Zach Snyder's Justice League.

And although Joe's wife Sofia Vergara has yet to sound off on the look in the comments section, her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson couldn't believe his eyes. "YOU DYED IT BLUE?!?!" he asked. Dare we say it's magic!

Joe isn't the only celebrity to switch up his hairstyle while staying close to home during the coronavirus pandemic. E! News has been keeping track of Cardi B, Kaia Gerber, Lady Gaga and more stars' changing hairstyles.