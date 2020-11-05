The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Debuts New Diamond Ring on That Finger Before Show Twist

Related : "The Bachelorette" Gets Ready to 'Clare' the Air

Did we just get a blindingly obvious Bachelorette spoiler?

Season 16 star Clare Crawley has sparked engagement speculation again ahead of her expected premature departure from the show. The reality star was photographed this week wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring on her ring finger while leaving a Target in her hometown of Sacramento, Calif., as seen in pics posted on ET on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Last month, Crawley, 39, had also raised eyebrows when she sported a different ring, made up of small diamonds, on her ring finger. She clarified on Instagram that the piece of jewelry is "a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love."

E! News learned in August that in an unprecedented move for the ABC franchise, Crawley would depart this season of The Bachelorette prematurely because she had picked a suitor early on during filming. Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams, 30, will then take her place. So far, Crawley has appeared particularly close with contestant and football player Dale Moss, 32.

The photos of Crawley wearing her new ring were published hours before the airing of the fourth episode of the show, and a recent promo video teases her departure from the series.