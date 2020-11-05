Watch Rosario Dawson Sweetly Crash Boyfriend Cory Booker's Interview With Jimmy Kimmel

Rosario Dawson is showing love for her man during his week of wins.
During a virtual appearance with Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress crashed her longtime boyfriend and U.S Senator Cory Booker's interview in the most adorable way.
While discussing the recently legalized recreational use of cannabis in the state of New Jersey—legislation the congressman spear-headed—host Jimmy Kimmel asked Cory if he'll be celebrating (wink emoji) the victory. Immediately, Rosario hopped in the camera and responded, "I might!"
Cory laughed, "I don't know what she was more excited to do, vote for me as a new New Jersey resident or vote for marijuana. I don't know what's more popular."
The Seven Pounds star added, "I was sad to not be able to vote in California. There were such incredible and important propositions and measures to vote for which passed, which I am so grateful for. But when I came here, I got to vote for my man and I got to vote for marijuana."
Rosario was one of the first people to proudly congratulate the former lawyer on his senate re-election win on Nov. 3. She took to Instagram to share her admiration for her boyfriend of two years.
"So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," she wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of the couple. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need. We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!"