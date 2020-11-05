Watch Rosario Dawson Sweetly Crash Boyfriend Cory Booker's Interview With Jimmy Kimmel

Related : Rosario Dawson Teases Murder Mystery Series "Briarpatch"

Rosario Dawson is showing love for her man during his week of wins.

During a virtual appearance with Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress crashed her longtime boyfriend and U.S Senator Cory Booker's interview in the most adorable way.

While discussing the recently legalized recreational use of cannabis in the state of New Jersey—legislation the congressman spear-headed—host Jimmy Kimmel asked Cory if he'll be celebrating (wink emoji) the victory. Immediately, Rosario hopped in the camera and responded, "I might!"

Cory laughed, "I don't know what she was more excited to do, vote for me as a new New Jersey resident or vote for marijuana. I don't know what's more popular."

The Seven Pounds star added, "I was sad to not be able to vote in California. There were such incredible and important propositions and measures to vote for which passed, which I am so grateful for. But when I came here, I got to vote for my man and I got to vote for marijuana."