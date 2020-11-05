Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up One Year After Engagement

Related : Lamar Odom Gushes Over Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called time on their relationship.

One year after announcing their engagement, the former professional athlete and the personal trainer are going their separate ways. Parr confirmed the breakup news in a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 4. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," she wrote to her social media followers. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Parr went on to claim that Odom "has some things that he alone needs to work through." Though she did not get specific, Parr also noted, "I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

The 40-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star has yet to speak out publicly about the split or Parr's statement. E! News has reached out to Odom's rep but have not heard back.