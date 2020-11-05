See Kamala Harris Share a Heartwarming Moment With Her Great Niece as U.S. Election Continues

Although no winner has been declared in the U.S. presidential election yet, Kamala Harris is already inspiring the next generation to achieve their dreams.
The vice presidential nominee told her 4-year-old great niece, "You could be president," in a touching moment that is reminding supporters of the glass ceilings that are being shattered in the historic election.
Kamala's niece, Meena Harris, shared the video on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and it shows her young daughter Amara sitting on Kamala's lap for the pep talk, which Meena said lasted "for like an hour." In the video, Kamala went on to say, "You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35."
Meena added on Twitter, "For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut."
Kamala would become the first female vice president, as well as the first Black and South Asian American V.P., if she and presidential nominee Joe Biden win. As of Wednesday evening, votes are continuing to be counted in the 2020 presidential race.
Earlier in the week, Meena posted another heartwarming photo of Kamala and her two great nieces sharing a hug that was a long time coming. Meena, who is the founder of women-focused lifestyle brand Phenomenal, explained on Instagram, "They haven't seen her in person since last year."
Meena and her two daughters made the trip to Delaware this week to cheer on Kamala—or as they call her, "Auntie." The 36-year-old mom posted a selfie with her daughter and wrote, "Someone is very excited to visit Delaware for the first time and talk to Joe Biden about ice cream."
The fam has expressed how proud they are of their Auntie for paving the way for women in politics. When Kamala was revealed as Biden's vice presidential pick in August, Meena said she had a "pretty awesome and emotional" time explaining to Amara "what just happened."
See their sweet moment above