Journey to the Upside Down With the Stranger Things x Casetify Collab

In celebration of Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6, Casetify is releasing a special capsule collection paying homage to the Netflix hit Stranger Things. The show-inspired phone cases and limited-edition accessories will allow you to take a piece of Hawkins circa 1983 with you wherever you go.

Whether you're still binge-watching the widely popular series or eagerly awaiting the next season, fans will appreciate the designs highlighting the crew's unique adventures. And hint hint, the collection features a few Easter eggs. There's even an Eleven-approved silicone waffle case with her famous phrase "Friends Don't Lie." But don't wait too long, this collection is sure to sell out fast!