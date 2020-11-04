MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Finally Takes a Break From Nonstop Presidential Election Coverage

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

After a long Election Day (turned night, turned day, again) MSNBC's "map guy" Steve Kornacki finally took a break from reporting on the tight race between former Vice President Joe Biden and current Commander-in-Chief President Donald Trump.

Steve, a correspondent for MSNBC and NBC News, was tasked with updating viewers at home about how the highly anticipated election was shaping up. His shift began Tuesday, Nov. 3 with an appearance on Morning Joe, and continued all the way through the early morning hours on Wednesday, Nov. 4, E! News learned. Sleep, obviously, was not an option—for Steve, and also for many of the viewers at home glued to his reporting.

While the increase in mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic means a lag in getting the results for many elections—including the battle for the White House, which will fall in the hands of the winner of the electoral college—Steve is only human. Though he told GQ that he deals with the long hours by drinking ample Diet Coke, caffeine can't replace a good night's sleep. Fortunately, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Steve finally decided to take a breather...though it didn't sound like much of a choice!