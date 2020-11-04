Dixie D'Amelio Responds to Ariana Grande Slamming TikTok Stars for Partying Amid Pandemic

Related : Ariana Grande's "Positions": Her Sexiest Album Yet?

Dixie D'Amelio isn't afraid to speak her mind.

In a Nov. 1 clip, Pap Galore caught up with the TikTok influencer to get her thoughts on Ariana Grande's recent criticism of TikTokers flocking to the Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't really know what to think," replied the "Naughty List" singer from behind her face mask. "I mean, she's right. She's right yeah. She's a queen. I love her." Now embarking on her own singing career, Dixie, 19, said she would love to collaborate with the "7 rings" singer.

During an Oct. 30 virtual interview on the Zach Sang Show, Ariana called out famous TikTokers asking, "Couldn't we have stayed at home just a few more weeks, like all the other countries that are fine and better than we are?"

"Did we all need to go to f--king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't wait for the deathly pandemic to pass?" the Grammy winner asked. "Did we all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?