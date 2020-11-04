See 23 Pictures of Celebrity Pups to Take Your Mind Off the Day

Related : Shawn & Camila's Puppy Problems, Gaga's Ex & Christmas Already?

Woof, what a week.

Anxiety levels are high as the country waits for the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. So why not enjoy some pics of celebs with their dogs and puppies? Because if there's one thing everyone can probably agree on, it's that puppies are adorable. And seeing pics of pups will probably alleviate at least some of your stress. Or serve as a nice distraction from constantly refreshing Twitter.

Many celebs brought home new puppies and dogs this year.

In March, Selena Gomez introduced her foster puppy, Daisy, on Instagram Live. The star's new fur baby joins her dog Winnie.

Music couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently acquired a golden retriever puppy who they named Tarzan. Mendes posted photos and videos of their new dog on Instagram, including footage of him driving in a car with Cabello cuddling Tarzan in the backseat, as well as a clip of the pup excitedly exploring his new home.

Meanwhile, Ice-T and wife Coco's English bulldogs, King Maximus and Princess Alexus, welcomed a litter of five puppies last month. Coco shared several photos and videos of the sweet new additions, adding that she and her family plan to keep one or two of the puppies, and that Alexus was spayed after giving birth.