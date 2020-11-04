Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton Fuel Romance Rumors With a Kiss

Related : Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up "For Good"

It looks like things are heating up between Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton.

Less than three weeks after they were spotted out together at Nobu, the model and Cha Cha Matcha co-founder enjoyed a Japanese-Peruvian dinner date this week at Matsuhisa. On Monday, Nov. 2, the two were photographed together at the Beverly Hills hot spot together along with a group of friends. During the meal, photographers captured some major PDA between them as they locked lips at the table.

When they first sparked romance rumors in October—on the heels of Richie and ex Scott Disick's split—a source quickly cleared up their status. "Sofia isn't dating Matthew," the source said. "They have been texting for a few weeks and decided to go out. She's having fun and isn't looking for a relationship."