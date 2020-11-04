Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton Fuel Romance Rumors With a Kiss

It looks like things are heating up between Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton.
Less than three weeks after they were spotted out together at Nobu, the model and Cha Cha Matcha co-founder enjoyed a Japanese-Peruvian dinner date this week at Matsuhisa. On Monday, Nov. 2, the two were photographed together at the Beverly Hills hot spot together along with a group of friends. During the meal, photographers captured some major PDA between them as they locked lips at the table.
When they first sparked romance rumors in October—on the heels of Richie and ex Scott Disick's split—a source quickly cleared up their status. "Sofia isn't dating Matthew," the source said. "They have been texting for a few weeks and decided to go out. She's having fun and isn't looking for a relationship."
"She enjoyed her dinner date with him," the source shared, "but it's super casual."
Well, judging by that smooch, sparks are definitely flying. Meanwhile, fans have been shipping Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian after they posted pictures together from Kim Kardashian's birthday trip in October.
However, a source clarified there's a different reason for their evident bond. "Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," the insider shared with E! News. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other 'best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."
"Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him," the source added. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."