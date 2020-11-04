Watch Kim Kardashian Hilariously Grill Nephew Reign Disick Over Her Age

Related : 7 Reasons Kim Kardashian Is Such a Libra

Age is just a number, right? Well, Kim Kardashian wanted to know exactly how old Reign Disick thought she looked.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recorded a hilarious video of her 5-year-old nephew playing the guessing game and posted it to Instagram on Nov. 3. While fans know the KKW Beauty mogul recently turned 40, Reign assumed she was a few years younger, 14 years younger to be precise.

"Kiki, are you 26?" he asked. "You look like you're 26."

Surprised by the estimate, Kim then invited him to try to figure out her real age. When he shaved off another year and guessed 25, Kim told him, "You get even better and better."

However, it wasn't long before Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest child picked the right answer and chose 40. When his aunt asked if she looked 40, Reign confirmed she did.

"I thought you said I look 26," Kim argued. But at this point, Reign seemed more interested in his apple juice than the line of questioning. Still, Kim remained determined and asked him once again if she looked 25, 26 or 40.

"You brought up the 25 and 26 thing—not me," she said. "I had to tell you."