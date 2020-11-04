Hulu Officially Canceled the Horror Series Castle Rock After Only Two Seasons

Your streaming options are about to get (a little) less spooky on Hulu.
After two seasons on air, the service has canceled Castle Rock, the horror anthology series based on Stephen King's stories, according to Variety. Season two starred Mean Girls alum Lizzy Caplan along with Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Matthew Alan as they adapted King's Misery.
Fans know that the fictional Maine town the show was set in was inspired by Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. And that season one starred another lineup of actors who know how to keep us on edge: Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O'Quinn.
Despite the cancellation, King fans will be delighted to know more of his work will soon be adapted. J.J. Abrams, who served as an executive producer on Castle Rock, is teaming up with HBO Max for Overlook, a new series inspired by The Shining.
The news comes just after Hulu canceled High Fidelity, Harlots, Future Man and Runaways. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, other streaming services like Netflix have decided to say goodbye to shows such as Glow, The Society, Stumptown, I Am Not Okay With This, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Evel and Teenage Bounty Hunters.
And while that might sound bleak, there are plenty of TV shows still being renewed for the months ahead. Up nexy? Our eyes are officially set on the most wonderful time of the year. Some of the holiday content we're way too excited for includes Dash and Lily, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, Christmas-themed episodes of Euphoria, The Christmas Setup and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Anyone else ready to hang their stockings?
Scroll down to see the full list of renewed and canceled 2020 TV shows.