Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Are Bringing Their Chemistry To The Walking Dead

Art will imitate life on The Walking Dead.

Just weeks after the season 10 finale, we finally have a little more intel about the final 31 episodes of the show. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton took to Twitter to confirm that she's guest starring on the show alongside her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan.

"Been pretty hard to keep this a secret," she wrote on Twitter. "But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They've been part of our family for ages and I'm so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille."

Just like she teased on Twitter, Burton will in fact play the role of Lucille, Negan's wife. So yes, you can be that their onscreen chemistry will be fire. According to Entertainment Weekly, she'll specifically guest star in one of six bonus season 10 episodes scheduled to air in early 2021.