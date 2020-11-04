Kanye West Appears to Concede the 2020 Presidential Election

Related : Kanye West Announces Presidential Run

Kanye West is no longer four, five seconds from becoming the next president of the United States.

The rapper turned aspiring politician appeared to concede the 2020 presidential election with a four-letter word shared to his Twitter on Nov. 3: "WELP."

Kanye also posted a photo standing in front of a map of the U.S. indicating the latest results of the race. The self-described "Birthday Party" candidate has failed to claim a victory in any state thus far, however it seems he still has his sights set on taking over the White House eventually.

"KANYE 2024," the 43-year-old Grammy winner wrote on Twitter.

Hours ago, Kanye confirmed he'd be casting his ballot for the first time in Wyoming. "God is so good," he tweeted. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."