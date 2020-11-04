Chrissy Teigen Is Here to Remind You to "Breathe and Look at Puppy Photos" on Election Night

Related : Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Friends' Touching Gift

Chrissy Teigen is giving Americans the self-care instructions they need on Election Night.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram on Nov. 3 to remind her followers, "Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos every once in a while. It's gonna be a long night."

She included a video of her and husband John Legend attending last night’s campaign rally for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Penn. Chrissy joked about the experience on Twitter, writing, "Not showering off my Kamala hug. I'm not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way. Anyone else's entire body also hurt?? I'm so nervous."

To keep those nerves at bay, Chrissy revealed on her Instagram Story that she, Miles and Luna were keeping themselves occupied by "stress poop game playing" and petting their pups.

As for what the chef is stress eating on this nail-biter of an evening, she reported on Twitter that tonight's meal consisted of "hard shell tacos with the seasoning packets."