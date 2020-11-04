Lizzo Sends Inspiring Election Day Message While Posing Nude With an American Flag

Voting PSA, but make it fashion.
Lizzo stripped down and wore an American flag for an Election Day photo, writing on Instagram that she is hopeful for the future of the United States—despite the inequalities its citizens face.
She started her caption, "When I think of this country I don't think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism."
"But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible....Because of you, I'm still hopeful."
She continued, "I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better."
Lizzo went on to share her vision of a country that "listens to the cries of the protester and doesn't politicize death," and of a county that respects and restores land to "communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it."
"I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress," the "Good as Hell" performer continued. "I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated."
To conclude, the singer told her followers, "We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today's the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting."
Over the past few weeks, Lizzo has showed her patriotism through many star spangled style moments.
Last week, the 32-year-old dressed up as her version of Uncle Sam, sharing a photo of her American flag bra and red curly locks. She captioned the picture, "Auntie Sam realness - RECLAIMING MY TIME MY COUNTRY MY RIGHTS."
She even shared a video of herself dropping off her ballot in the red, white and blue ensemble.
As for why the star is so passionate about this election, Lizzo shared, "This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people. To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service. Let's get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL. Have YOU voted yet?"
