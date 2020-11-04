DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's Being "Bullied" for Unfairly Judging Kaitlyn Bristowe

When it comes to judging on Dancing With the Stars, Carrie Ann Inaba has set the barre.

However, not everyone is a fan of the television personality's critiques on the long-running ABC competition series. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Carrie Ann revealed on The Talk that she's received heat online for her tough judging of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev's jive performance on Monday, Nov. 2.

"I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people," Carrie Ann, who has been a DWTS judge since the show's 2005 debut, said. "I can't believe it still happens as adults."

The Talk co-host further defended herself and explained that she doesn't plan to "change" her style of judging anytime soon.

"I want to tell people who bully," she shared, "'It doesn't make me change the way I judge. I'm not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in.'"