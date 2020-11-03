100 Years of Women Voting

Here's How 100 Women Use Their Voice Today
Gayle King Documents Her Weight Loss Journey Ahead of Election Night Coverage

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King revealed on Instagram that she lost seven pounds. Find out how she did it before participating in Decision 2020 coverage.

Gayle King is updating fans on her health journey.

Less than two weeks after opening up about her "weight struggle," the CBS This Morning co-host took to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and revealed where she stands.

"Update! Just completed 5 day soup fast & the results are in!" she wrote on Instagram while stepping onto a scale. "Trying to get into mustard yellow dress for Elex night coverage TONITE ..praying to sweet black baby Jesus it now fits, that you VOTE, & that there is PEACE." 

According to the scale, Gayle lost seven pounds. And while the journalist deserves credit for her openness, the 65-year-old had one request for her followers.

"Ps plz withhold all negative comments about my jacked up feet," she wrote. "I'm well aware they are a hot mess but not yet comfortable in a covid environment going to nail salon... bigger issues to worry about."

Back on Oct. 24, Gayle shared a photo on the scale where she weighed in at 172 pounds. According to the reporter, COVID-19 and the Halloween season wasn't making matters easy.

"CRISIS!" she wrote. "The weight struggle is real! Fatter than I've been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh) swipe left for the way we were ...ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought ! Make it stop!" 

The honest post caused many famous friends to send their support. Maria Shriver admitted that she can't stop eating chips while Andy Cohen commented ice cream is his favorite. "A. You have pretty feet," the Watch What Happens Live host shared. "B. I'm in the same boat."

So will Gayle be wearing her mustard yellow dress on election night? Viewers will have to tune in and find out.

Ultimately, the broadcast journalist has encouraged viewers to vote and have their voices heard for Decision 2020. "Gentle reminder VOTE!" Gayle wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "The lines are long but worth the wait."

For the latest news on the 2020 presidential election, click here.

