J Balvin Shares His Struggles With Anxiety and Depression in Candid Post

J Balvin is finding "la luz."

The 35-year-old singer, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, has never shied away from speaking his truth—and his latest social media posts are proof.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Colombian star opened up about his mental health struggles in a series of videos shared on Instagram Stories.

"Like any person, I've had some challenges," the "La Luz" singer explained in Spanish, which has been translated to English. "This time, it's anxiety and depression."

"I don't like acting or faking my happiness or pretending that everything is perfect," he continued. "I'm like any person. I'm fragile and vulnerable... possibly more than all of you."

Despite his feelings of depression and anxiety, the musician said he's hopeful the "storm will pass." As he put it, "I'll be back cracking jokes with you all. I'm not here to act but to be real and share what I'm feeling in the moment."