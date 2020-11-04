2020 ElectionErika JayneBachelor NationKris JennerPhotosVideos

Will Bachelorette Alum Connor Get the Bradshaw Fam's Approval?

By Allison Crist Nov 04, 2020 8:45 PMTags
TVFamilyReality TVThe BacheloretteCouplesShowsCelebritiesThe Bradshaw BunchTerry Bradshaw
THURSDAYS 9PM
Related: Rachel's New Man Connor Gets the Third Degree!

Rachel Bradshaw's Bachelorette beau is being put to the test!

As fans of The Bradshaw Bunch may recall, Rachel's family members—namely, her father Terry Bradshaw—have been determined to set her up with someone ever since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin.

Their attempts at matchmaking have been largely unsuccessful, but by the looks of this sneak peek of tomorrow's all-new episode, Erin Bradshaw's pick for her sister—Connor Saeli from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette—may be a winner after all.

In the above clip, we get a glimpse at Rachel and Connor hanging together, but as it turns out, they're not alone. Instead, they're with Rachel's other sister Lacey, and her husband Noah, who suddenly finds himself holding a clipboard.

"Before we get too comfortable, we have some questions," Noah says. "I mean, I don't want to risk another situation where I fall in love with one of your boyfriends and it breaks my heart."

photos
Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

Noah begins asking questions that range from "How tall are you?" to "How many girlfriends have you had?" while Rachel sits idly by. 

But in a confessional, she expresses her confusion: "What the f--k are you doing Noah?!"

E!

Things get even more awkward when Noah asks Connor for his five-year plan. 

"I just started a business so I want that to grow and be successful," Connor answers. "Settle down, have kids, get married..."

"With Rachel?" Noah responds, much to Rachel's horror. 

Lacey, meanwhile, is enjoying the show!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Break Up After 21 Years

2

DeAnna Pappas Says Clare Crawley Is Feeling "Really Down"

3

Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

Watch
Are Rachel & Connor From "The Bachelorette" a Good Match?

"You just really put him on the spot there," she says, smiling.

Watch the rest of the hilarious sneak peek in the above clip!

Watch the two-episode season finale of The Bradshaw Bunch this Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

DeAnna Pappas Says Clare Crawley Is Feeling "Really Down"

2
Exclusive

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Break Up After 21 Years

3

Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

4

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Being "Bullied" for Kaitlyn Bristowe Judging

5

Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.